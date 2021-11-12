Aleida Núñez wears her “bombón” in her best jeans for networks | Instagram

Definitely beautiful, a goddess! Aleida Núñez once again delighted her followers on social networks by posing for them in her best jeans, which she selected to show off her “hottie” to the fullest.

The soap opera star like The Most Beautiful Ugly Once again she became the official model of her women’s clothing brand specialized in jeans and leggings and posed in the most beautiful way for her clients and followers.

Aleida Nunez He decided that the best place to transmit beauty was nature and that is why he apparently took advantage of a park to pose from one of his benches for the camera and leave the green of the vegetation in the background.

The beautiful Mexican actress chose for the occasion one of her brand’s jeans in light blue and quite slim, it is more than clear that they were perfectly sheathed with her tremendous curves that stood out in the photograph when posing on her back and sitting on the bench.

The famous beauty complemented her image with a short white top, light colored ankle boots, natural makeup, her loose hair and a huge smile. Aleida Núñez took the opportunity to promote the garment and ensure that it “stylizes and lifts” something that is most attractive for all women and there are sizes from 3 to 15.

The photograph was shared on his official instagram account on June 16, 2020 and obtained more than 130 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The followers of this woman’s beauty took the opportunity to fill her with compliments and risque comments.

Aleida Nunez He is one of the best-known faces on Mexican television, he began his time in telenovelas when he was very young and thanks to his talent and beauty he has established himself and continues to be valid on the screen.

The ex of Juan Ferrara was part of the challengers of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy in its first season where she caused displeasure to Lolita Cortés, La Juez de Hierro, but many likes to her most fervent followers who did not miss the morning to admire her beauty .

After her participation, the beautiful Aleida had some invitations to various television programs promoting her musical show that is full of rhythm, flavor and beauty and currently, she promotes her theatrical work Amor de tres. Actress, model, singer and influencer, Aleida Núñez does not know how to stay still.