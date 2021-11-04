Aleida Núñez makes it clear that she is not wearing anything else, in an open dress | Instagram

Once again the beautiful Aleida Núñez accelerated the hearts of her followers on social networks and only one photograph was enough to achieve this goal. The Mexican actress made it more than clear in the image that she was wearing nothing but her dress.

Just like a doll dressed in blue, but metallic, Juan Ferrara’s ex delighted Internet users with a fairly open dress, since it has front buttons and only buttoned a few to allow his followers to perceive enough of his curvilinear figure.

Aleida Nunez She chose the long-sleeved, long-cut garment for the occasion, but that was not an impediment to showing a lot of her anatomy and delimiting her curves to perfection with the metallic blue.

The soap opera actress complemented her outfit with black ankle boots ideal for the fall-winter season and her abundant and beautiful blonde hair loose on her shoulders complemented with natural makeup.

The photograph in question was published by the beautiful Aleida Núñez on her official Instagram account last November 2020 and obtained more than 70 thousand reactions on the famous social network.

Aleida took advantage of the publication to communicate to her followers the launch of her program Vibrando con Aleida, which she broadcast on her Facebook profile and where she spoke about spiritual issues looking for a healthy mind in a healthy body.

The beautiful Aleida Nunez He has made it more than clear on his social networks how important physical and mental care is. He frequently shares part of his strenuous workouts with his followers and although he has confessed that at times he does not want to get up to do them, he makes an effort, he does it and everything becomes much better.

This beautiful woman has made it clear that she is a person of challenges and that she seeks to improve herself day by day. Aleida is not only a renowned actress, but she is also a singer, businesswoman and influencer.

The famous woman has her own clothing line for women, which consists mainly of leggings and jeans that adapt and improve the curves of women and of course, she herself is the model for these garments.

On the other hand, Aleida Núñez is currently promoting her musical show Amor de tres, in which rhythm, music and beauty are present at all times. Many have compared it to other shows such as Ninel Conde or Maribel Guardia.