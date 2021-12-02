Aleida Núñez looks more than her charm, “More than a goddess” | Instagram

The beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez wore her beauty in all its splendor from a great throne where she proved to be more than a goddess. Juan Ferrara’s ex demonstrated her power and strength with her posture and her gaze in front of the camera.

Aleida Nunez She chose for the occasion a more than flirtatious black lace bodysuit with details that left a lot of cleavage in sight and some stockings of the same color and high boots that highlighted her beautiful and well-worked legs.

The Mexican television star wore attractive crimson lips, her completely straight blonde hair and a look of impact thrown towards the lens that captivated her followers on social networks.

As if this were not enough, this spectacular woman perched on a beautiful golden throne with red cross-legged and open arms, demonstrating security and power, definitely a recommended pose for all who wish to take a photo shoot.

The beautiful Aleida Núñez shared this photograph on her official Instagram account 17 hours ago and has obtained more than 40 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The famous actress took advantage of the description of the photograph to invite her followers to see La cantina del Tunco, a program where she will once again be a guest host and which is broadcast by Distrito comedia.

Soon I will be a host in #lacantinadeltunco @districtcomedy do not miss them …, shared the star.

The followers of the beautiful Aleida did not miss the opportunity to fill their box of comments with compliments, hearts and others inspired by her enormous beauty, intelligence and talent.

Undoubtedly, Aleida Nunez She is one of the most beautiful women in the world of entertainment. This spectacular woman is a constant face on Mexican television and on social networks, where she is already considered an influencer.

In addition to her appearances on television, Núñez is also very active in theater, currently staging Amor de tres, alongside the handsome actor and former wrestler Latin Lover.

The singer is also synonymous with vitality, intelligence, talent and beauty, surely for a long time she will be part of the Mexican show and her beauty will continue to stand out as until these days when she could well be the successor of the stunning Maribel Guardia, as her already 40-year-old looks like a real little girl, statuesque and very young.