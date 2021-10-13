Aleida Núñez “to a fine line”, shows her charms | Instagram

Possessor of enormous beauty and coquetry, Aleida Núñez once again finds a way to steal sighs as she passes through the Internet; This, through a couple of photographs that showed that she is a risky woman and does not mind staying “on a fine line” if everything is to pamper her followers.

The beautiful former participant of The Stars Dance Today She wasted beauty on her social networks by posing on her back and with a very colorful background for a couple of photographs, the result of which captivated Internet users.

Aleida Nunez She chose for the occasion a fairly fitted white trousers that highlighted her prominent “bum bum” and a very thin and low-cut mesh on the upper part that made it clear that she did not wear interiors and allowed her charms to be seen; some pretty white heels and little accessories could not be missing.

Although Juan Ferrara’s ex posed on her back, she leaned a little towards the camera to reveal the priminent necklines of the mesh and made her hair to one side to expose a large part of her well-worked back.

The beautiful Aleida Núñez stole sighs with the first photograph, but ultimately, the second was the darling of social networks, because the actress of La Fea Más Bella was about to let one of her charms peek, all because the Internet users leave your social media accounts happily.

Aleida Núñez “to a fine line”, shows her charms. Photo: Instagram.

The beautiful actress who gave life to Yazmín García took advantage of the space to share a question with her followers in which she questions what color they see her life, secondly the life of this beautiful woman is full of many matrices and brightness that allows those around her to appreciate .

What color do you see in your life…, the artist wrote next to the images.

The singer also shared the photos on her official Instagram account 17 hours ago and got more than 97 thousand reactions on the famous social network; the compliments, emojis and hearts did not stop in the comment box of the famous.

Aleida Núñez has proven to be a very restless and hard-working woman; for which he is currently promoting his cumbia show in style. Although many knew her for her role as an actress, the Televisa star has shown her taste for music and her followers have accepted her with open arms.

Very much in the style of Ninel Conde, the beautiful Aleida dresses in very striking and low-cut outfits to give “an eye socket” and all her vocal talent on stage; without a doubt its main objective is to make everyone dance and have a more than great time.

Many of her followers hope to see her very soon as part of the second season of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, because although she participated as a challenger in the first season of the Hoy program, viewers want to see more of the beautiful girl Aleida Nunez and they do not lose hope because precisely in the castings of this new stage she was invited to the program.