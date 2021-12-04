Aleida Núñez unseats Yanet García face to face, “What a bum bum” | Instagram

What a boom boom! The beautiful Aleida Núñez made it clear once again that she could be the new Miss Boom Boom, this after she ousted Yanet García herself face to face by showing her charms in profile.

On the official Instagram account of the beautiful Aleida Nunez We can find a short video in which the beautiful Mexican actress and the weather girl wiggle their most famous charm in profile and at the same time, which left more than evidence that Aleida Núñez has a more voluptuous figure than that of the beautiful Yanet García.

Juan Ferrara’s ex-partner appeared as a guest of the Hoy Program when Yanet was still part of the morning star of Televisa and it was there that they coincided and recorded this video that delighted Internet users.

It may interest you: Galilea Montijo, “long list of lies and strange situations”

The former star of La Fea Más Bella appeared on the forum with tight jeans and a fitted red blouse that sheathed her voluptuous curves to perfection, toning down her waist and highlighting her voluptuous hips.

For her part, the former weather girl was presented with a nice cachetero jumper that allowed to see how far the leg loses its name and attenuated her waist. Although Yanet García is really beautiful, the truth is that Aleida completely unseated her.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF THESE WOMEN HERE



Aleida Núñez unseats Yanet García face to face, “What a bum bum”. Photo: Instagram.

Aleida Núñez took advantage of her social networks to share this pleasant moment with her followers and tell Yanet that she would send her jeans from her own clothing line.

The recording was shared on December 19, 2019 and has more than 340 thousand reproductions on the famous social network. The followers of both beautiful women could not resist and filled them with praise in their more than 500 comments in the space designated for this purpose.

Aleida Nunez He is one of the most popular faces on Mexican television and now also on social networks. Her beauty and talent has been the key to her arrival to success and to her staying current.

The 40-year-old Televisa star has made it clear that age is just a number as many young women wish they could feel and look like her. Núñez can be seen at this time in the staging Amor de tres, a musical where he shares credits with nothing more and nothing less than with the beloved Latin Lover.