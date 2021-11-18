Aleida Núñez looked more like a golden girl, cross legged | Instagram

Really spectacular! The beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez looked like never before as a beautiful golden cross-legged girl, all for her most fervent Instagram followers.

In the photograph that the Mexican television star shared on social networks, he can be seen looking like a queen from his dressing room. Aleida Nunez She chose for the occasion a nice and gold sequin mini dress and prominent neckline at the front highlighting her beautiful figure and charms to the fullest.

The also singer accompanied her flamboyant outfit with matching sneakers, evening makeup and her hair perfectly arranged in the Hollywood style. The famous woman posed sitting cross-legged, showing off her beautiful legs in front and complementing her outfit only with small accessories.

The beautiful celebrity was prepared in this way to be a host in an Israel Jaitovitch program in which she was invited and surely the viewers will be more than delighted with her beauty and grace.

The photograph in question was shared on Aleida Núñez’s official Instagram account 11 hours ago and has exceeded 35 thousand reactions on the famous social network. In the description of the image, the ex of Juan Ferrara indicated that she had a long call and Internet users took the opportunity to fill the famous with compliments.

This beautiful woman was pointed out by many to take advantage when she had a relationship with the first actor Juan Ferrara to make a path in the artistic world. However, on more than one occasion Aleida has made it clear that she does not need a man to get ahead. In addition, he made it clear how much he respected his relationship with the actor by ensuring that he rejected Luis Miguel himself because he was next to Ferrara.

Aleida is one of the most beautiful women on Mexican television and one of the spoiled ones on social media. Thanks to her beauty and charisma, she has been part of a large number of productions on Televisa as an actress and has been a guest host on various television programs.

Aleida Nunez She has not limited herself to her artistic career, as she has also become a true entrepreneur thanks to her women’s clothing brand that mainly works leggings and jeans to shape the figure. The famous takes advantage of her social networks to promote her products and is even the model of her clothes herself.