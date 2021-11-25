Aleida Núñez highlights her figure wearing a flirty red dress | Instagram

Once again the exquisite figure of the Mexican actress Aleida Núñez appears as the protagonist of a photo, in it she is wearing a beautiful and flirty red dress with which she managed to highlight her curves and especially her enormous charms.

On more than one occasion this beauty of the Mexican show business has shown us various outfits in red tones, despite this this in particular is one with which she has most worn her charms, Aleida Nunez He is fortunate to have a striking figure, so it is rare that it does not turn out well in a photograph.

On more than one occasion Aleida has highlighted her figure Through her content on social networks, especially on Instagram, which apparently could be ending, since she recently launched her exclusive content page, it will surely be strong competition for Celia Lora.

The actress who participated in the Mexican soap opera Tomorrow is forever playing Gardenia, she presumed that the red tone is her favorite color, she mentioned it in her description precisely.

You can see that the color red is one of my favorites … See you this Friday 26 in Coyuca de Benítez, I will be with my show in the bullring Saturday 27 November at the San Ángel con Amor de Tres Musical forum “, said Aleida Nunez.

Just an hour ago she decided to publish this new and flirty content with which she finely highlights her striking charms, as well as her shapely tanned legs and adorned by a beautiful tattoo.

To complete your look Aleida Nunez she chose to be accompanied by beautiful closed-toe slippers with a fine heel in a beautiful shade of red just like her dress.

Although the design is somewhat simple, it does not stop drawing attention, this is short with a slit on the side, so one of her legs tends to show off even more with this precise and flirty cut, the neck is sweetheart and has thin straps.

Obviously she could not miss a beautiful red lipstick with which she captures the glances of her fans and to contrast with the image, she decided to take the photo sitting on a gray armchair with her legs stretched out.

Just an hour after its publication, it already has 17,190 red hearts and 292 comments, several of them quite daring, without any regrets than other people might think, perhaps once she read them the actress blushed a little or simply caused her some grace such audacity.