Aleida Núñez wears “phospho-phospho” in the style of Alexa Dellanos | Instagram

Are you Alexa Dellanos? The beautiful actress Aleida Núñez surprised again with a photograph that made her look more than beautiful; However, what was striking is that her style made her look quite similar to Myrka Dellanos’ daughter.

With her blonde hair and quite relaxed, the famous Mexican actress squatted for the photograph in which she showed off her spectacular figure that asks nothing of the American socialite and influencer.

For the picture, the beautiful Aleida Nunez She chose a very “phospho-phospho” two-piece swimsuit, as its color was more than striking and reminded of some outfits of the beautiful Alexa, the Mexican complemented her outfit with some small accessories such as bracelets and a chain and also quite relaxed makeup.

It may interest you: Cynthia Rodríguez starts the week with a luxurious marble dress

Aleida Núñez posed like few times in front of the camera, with a challenging look and squatting, revealing her well-toned abdomen, beautiful legs and her already more than famous curves.

Against the current of the cold and winter weather, Aleida shared the aforementioned photograph on December 5, 2020 and obtained more than 70 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The star of soap operas such as La Fea Más Bella did not resort to any description of such beauty and only shared a green heart and a sun as a description of her publication.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTIFUL ALEIDA NÚÑEZ HERE

Aleida Núñez looks “phospho-phospho” in the style of Alexa Dellanos. Photo: Instagram.

The followers of the challenger of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy in her first season did not take long to fill the star with compliments and risque words in the comment box that is never usually empty for this spectacular woman.

Apparently this beautiful woman will close the 2021 of the most active and happy, because she enjoys working and what she does and it is something more than evident. Currently, Núñez is part of the cast of the staging Amor de tres, in addition to being a frequent guest on various television programs.

Aleida Nunez She is also focused on her social networks that have already made her an influencer, in her musical show and in her area as a businesswoman with her line of feminine garments to mold.

The followers of Juan Ferrara’s ex are loyal to its content, since Aleida usually uploads images of her projects every day, photographs dedicated to her followers and others that make her feel closer to her audience.