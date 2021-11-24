Aleida Núñez looks like Jennifer Lopez, with just a sweatshirt | Instagram

The cold has arrived! And that the beautiful Aleida Núñez knows very well, so she decided to take off her sweatshirts but not to cover herself more, but to raise the temperature of her most fervent followers.

In the purest Jennifer Lopez style, the beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Nunez she posed from the ground and in profile to show off her charms to the fullest in front of the mischievous camera.

The star of soap operas like La Fea Más Bella posed in the style of La Diva del Bronx, with a lot of professionalism, style and with hair very similar to that of the music and Hollywood celebrity.

For the occasion, Juan Ferrara’s ex used only a pink sweatshirt, which did not close completely and left more than her beautiful tanned legs in view.

Aleida Núñez looked the most spectacular in the photo she shared on her official Instagram account last January 2020 and exceeded 55 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The followers of the singer and actress did not miss the opportunity to fill her with compliments and emojis in the comment box, receiving more than 500.

The actress took advantage of the description of the publication to share an important message about the importance of finding perfection in the imperfect, because that is how human beings are.

It is fascinating to be perfectly imperfect, the artist wrote alongside the photograph.

The Mexican is currently one of the spoiled on Instagram, where her followers are often aware of her every move to learn more about Aleida and what she is doing.

Currently, Núñez is in the staging Amor de tres, in which he shares credits with the handsome former wrestler Latin Lover and shows off all his talents and beauty on stage.

The actress has been generous with her fans by sharing some images of the stories in her Instagram stories where you can see that she brings out her stunning figure in quite fitted and shiny costumes, in addition to showing off more than her legs at all times. .

Amor de tres will be available to the public on Saturdays in November, according to the words of this beautiful woman and it is expected that according to the public’s response it will be expanded for a longer time. There is definitely a lot Aleida Nunez for a while.