The coquette actress Aleida Núñez shared a photo that moved her fans on Instagram where she mentions a new page of exclusive content, surely in a short time she will become a strong competition for Celia lora.

Aleida Nunez is a famous actress who became popular for her roles always playing a beautiful woman with voluptuous curves.

Surely you are wondering why it will become Celia Lora’s competition, it is something quite simple, this because the actress will launch an exclusive content page, although surely her fans expected her to venture into Only, she opted better for her own page.

In this flirty photo that she shared just an hour ago on her official Instagram account, Aleida appears wearing two tiny beige interiors with lace and transparencies, as well as a plush jacket also in brown.

The place where the photo was taken seems to be in a cabin, like the one she was in a couple of days ago, you will surely remember her for her flirtatious and revealing photographs, in each of them we saw her show off her charms with delicious garments of dress and especially tiny.

In the publication that this Mexican beauty born in Lagos de Morelos, Jalisco shared, it is a kind of publicity that she carried out to promote her new page, as well as Celia Lora on some occasions.

The rock singer’s daughter is known for being quite liberal, she constantly tends to show her skin without any shame, although on Instagram she has controlled herself a bit more, thanks to the fact that she already has her page of exclusive content previously he had no grief.

Coming soon, content especially for you, Aleidavip shooting “, said Aleida Núñez.

Surely fans of Aleida Nunez They will be excited to know that now they will have the opportunity to see what is not allowed on Instagram, due to the policies and its regulations, perhaps that is why Celia Lora has limited this type of content.

You are an incredibly talented and beautiful woman “,” Very good my love Aleida “,” I am ready I want to see everything “, commented some fans.

In an interview with Celia Lora she commented that she was doing quite well with her page and that the earnings she had obtained since she opened it had been quite high, so that is why she is very focused on sharing content on her personal page .