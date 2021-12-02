Before the end of the year, Monterrey will experience a night of cabaret with the staging ‘Amor de Tres’. The sensuality in charge of Aleida Nunez and Ivonne montero will be present in this show directed and produced by Juan Carlos Carreño, on December 17 on the stage of the Showcenter Complex.

“You know that the cabaret always has to overflow with sensuality and eroticism,” explained Aleida, who in the play has 12 wardrobe changes.

Latin Lover, Geraldine Galván, Lalo “El Mimo” and Carlos Bonavides in the role of Huicho Domínguez, are part of the cast.

There will also be live music in the function that they will offer for the royals at 9:00 p.m.

“It is a great cabaret show, the cabaret returns to Mexico. We are very happy because we had a very successful season in Mexico City and right now we are resuming the show in another place, “said Núñez.

“And we are very happy to come to Monterrey because the regios are very dedicated, so I recommend that they go.”

Aleida gives life to the character of Juana La Cubana.

“She is spectacular, she looks great, with the dancers and the loaded, she is better than ever,” said the producer.

“Her role is that of a woman very similar to her, with a very strong character, very sure of what she wants, but she is also tender. That nuance is what we will be able to see in the work ”, affirmed Carreño.

The director also said that in the acting part they are very well protected, due to the varied cast that the staging brings together.

“Latin is incredible. This is a show that took place in three weeks, and Latin joined in the second week and gave us a pleasant surprise ”, added the director.

Initially, instead of Latin there was also the regal Arturo Carmona, who, due to previously acquired work commitments, could no longer continue in production.

“My character gives me many possibilities. I have always mixed acting, singing and dancing in my career, and now I will be able to do it.

“We are going to have intense scenes, of love, passion, sweetness … The whole show is very well put together,” said Aleida.

