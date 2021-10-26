Aleida Núñez “With a kiss you will know everything”, fans get excited | Instagram

In addition to being actress Aleida Núñez has shown that she is an excellent model and as proof of this, she shared a flirtatious PhotoHowever, what attracted the most attention was the phrase that accompanies this photo “With a kiss you will know everything”.

Aleida Nunez He continually shows off his charms through his content on Instagram and other social networks, just as he did with his most recent photo that in fact he shared just two hours ago.

In this photo this beautiful Mexican actress is posing sitting on a metal chair while wearing a flirty black bodysuit, it has no sleeves and on the front you can see a bit of her enormous charms.

Thanks to the position of this beauty and star of the Mexican soap opera “La Fea más bella” starring Angelica Vale and Jaime Camil, she is showing off her beautiful legs, which on more than one occasion have left her breathless fans.

As a result of the hard work in the gym, the beautiful Aleida Nunez he has formed a figure that is sure to steal sighs wherever he is.

Aleida Núñez “With a kiss you will know everything”, fans get excited | Instagram aleidanunez

To make a bit of contrast with her sleeveless black bodysuit and blonde hair, the singer and businesswoman is wearing a pair of white pointed sneakers.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

Although it is only a photograph that his fans shared, they were delighted to see it, especially she is showing off part of her curves despite being seated, Internet users have given her more than 17 thousand likes in the image in addition to already having 253 comments so far.

With a kiss you will know everything that I have kept quiet “, Aleida Núñez.

Thanks to this description, more than one of her followers began to dream of her and sigh while they heard her say these words, especially since more than one would be delighted to kiss her.

On one occasion Aleida shared her measurements, which are 95-60-95, anyone who can imagine these measurements combined with a height of 1.65 will be assured a few hours of autonomous creative entertainment.

Currently the actress is single because her last partner, who was in fact her husband and father of her son Pablo Glogovski, are in the process of divorce, news that surprised several Internet users.