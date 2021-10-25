Aleida Núñez with the best of autumn, leather like her second skin | Instagram

Better than Catwoman! Aleida Núñez demonstrated once again why she is the queen of leggings this time with leather that looks like a second skin in her fitted curves.

The Mexican actress she posed one of the essential garments of this autumn-winter season and did it masterfully, carving her curves to perfection within the garment.

The beautiful Aleida Nunez She has her own brand of jeans and leggings for women and it was one of her own garments that she modeled for the mischievous lens of her photographer. The ex of Juan Ferrara posed front and back to the camera to show off the leather leggings that made her prominent curves shine and showed why she is the queen of leggings, since she wears them in a spectacular way.

The beautiful Aleida Núñez looks so good that it was enough to accompany this famous garment with a top in black to look really beautiful. The set showed off the actress’s shapely legs, curves, waist and abs of steel to the maximum.

The beautiful actress of La Fea Más Bella complemented her image with a natural make-up and her abundant loose, relaxed hair, but everything in its place; giving an excellent idea to his followers of how to dress this season.

Aleida Núñez with the best of autumn, leather like her second skin. Photo: Instagram.

The former participant of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy shared this photograph on her official Instagram account as part of the publicity of her brand in 2020 and obtained more than 1500 comments, which made reference to her enormous beauty and the way to achieve their products.

Recently, the beautiful Aleida Núñez has delighted viewers with participation in some television programs. On two occasions he has visited Israel Jaitovich, where he has taken the opportunity to give a taste of his musical show in the purest Ninel Conde style, with attractive costumes and a lot of rhythm.

But what Aleida did not expect is that she too would witness a show, because they made her take a seat in the middle of the track so that she could observe more than the best steps of a handsome young man.

Aleida Núñez was very nervous about the situation, something that increased as the young man approached her, everything got worse when she pulled her pants off; Seeing her in trouble, Jaitovich appeared to the aid of the beautiful actress.

This beautiful woman has remained on the rise despite the pandemic, her followers have been more than happy to be able to be enjoying her presence in the Hoy Program, where she was part of the challengers of the first season of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy.

Later, the artist was invited in the castings of the second season of the famous reality program of the Hoy Program; However, her followers wish that I was part of the participants so that you can admire the beauty of this beautiful woman for a longer time. Surely very soon we will see Aleida Núñez in a new project on television, meanwhile, she is delighting many with her musical show.