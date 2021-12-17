Aleida Núñez shares the secret to having her firm bum bum | Instagram

Wearing sportswear and quite tight, the flirtatious Mexican actress Aleida Nunez he could easily have shared what would be his secret to keep his huge bum Bum.

Through a flirtatious video Aleida Núñez shows how she keeps everything in its place, from the gym while using some devices with which she enhances her exquisite figure.

The actress whom you can remember for her participation in some soap operas and television series, one of the best known for her character was Mañana es para siempre, starring Fernando Colunga, Silvia Navarro and Lucero.

In Aleida Núñez’s video we see her exercising, posing on her knees and her arms on an apparatus, with one of her legs holding an elastic piece that she uses to lift some weights.

Aleida Núñez continually surprises her fans with her content | Instagram aleidanunez

Due to the position in which its voluptuous bum bum is located, when lifting the weights, it manages to keep it more than firm.

The clothes that this flirtatious actress and also successful businesswoman are wearing are surely part of her collection, since Aleida Nunez It owns some lines of sportswear as well as some exclusive designs of jeans.

Thanks to the content that this beauty shares in addition to being constant, she is always extremely flirtatious, as a result she tends to provoke continuous sighs among her fans who love to see her show off her figure.

The spectacular actress and singer was wearing two sports pieces in pink, her top had wide straps and reached a little higher than her waist as her leggings reached a little to the hips and her tennis shoes also had pink details, these by the way they were gray.

For a couple of weeks now, Aleida has been promoting her cabaret show titled Amor de Tres, where she shares credits with the famous dancer and actor known as Latin Lover.

On his official Instagram account, he publishes content related to this show, which apparently could end shortly, before the end of 2021.

In her account, she has 3.4 million followers only on Instagram where she has become quite famous, a number that continues to increase over the months, despite the fact that she does not have a large number of followers, it is not a figure that just anyone could manage to get there.