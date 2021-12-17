Alejandra Capetillo, daughter of Eduardo and Biby was hospitalized | Instagram

Alejandra Capetillo, the daughter of Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán would end up in the hospital, according to a message that she left on her social networks.

Would be the same daughter of Eduardo Capetillo who shared with her followers that she had to be hospitalized in an emergency and even shared a postcard from the stretcher where she would be treated.

Through a series of images on her Instagram stories, the influencer She shared her new experience, through an image in which she wears a strap on her wrist, which indicated that she was hospitalized.

Okay it’s so happened …. And since it is THURSDAY FROM GUMMY, that’s where this sad story goes, you can read in the description that accompanies the image.

The daughter of Biby Gaytán who has been living in Spain for a few months, due to his studies in Business Administration, among other projects.

It came out of nowhere and climbed fast. At night, I began to feel cold in my bones, from my feet to my back, frozen cold, my bones began to ache, he recounted through the ephemeral Instagram stories.

The 22-year-old, Alejandra Capetillo Gaytán, shared that after this moment, the first thing she thought about was calling her parents, who immediately insisted that she go to the doctor.

“Every time I was climbing more, it literally hurt to move. I checked the temperature and it was 39 degrees, it was melting and the first thing I did was to mark my parents, like at one in the morning, they told me,” you are leaving right now to the hospital “. I have a fear of doctors and hospitals and more been away from my family,” he said.

At the beginning Alejandra Capetillo points out that the doctors thought that she had been infected and they did the test, however, they have not called her to confirm or rule out the possibility, this would be the second time that Los Capetillo’s daughter has been infected since she arrived to Spain.