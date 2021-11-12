The model’s fame came when she was crowned the winner of the first year of the reality show “Nuestra Belleza Latina” in 2007, and after some appearances in other productions, since 2014 she has served as co-host of the reality show that brought her fame.

However, in recent months the health of the actress and model has been greatly affected by a serious illness that led her to be admitted to the hospital.

It was at the beginning of September when the family of the Mexican-American actress gave the news of her hospitalization, as she had presented symptoms similar to those of a facial paralysis, or a stroke.

But later it was the same star who shared his version from his hospital bed, as he had not yet fought the battle.

“I am admitted to the hospital as a patient who had a stroke. First they admitted me as a patient who had paralysis, then they ruled out paralysis.”

The actress has had to deal with some health problems. Photo: IG / alejandraespinoza

And it is that the 34-year-old driver assured that from one moment to another her face went sideways, however they still had not found the exact reasons for her condition.

Now things have been very different, because although she continues with her rehabilitation and with a great improvement in her face, a new challenge continues for her in her professional career.

“… My face is already starting to react a lot more. I know that you may not notice it much, but I’m the one who knows me and I know how things are ”

Little by little he has been recovering from his face. Photo: IG / alejandraespinoza

Debut on Televisa as a protagonist

As always, life always shows the sun after a great storm and the actress and presenter was signed by Salvador Mejía to star in: “Corazón guerrero”.

And it will be early next year when the recordings of the production that expects to be released in mid-2022 will begin, and it was the producer himself who confessed that he is happy to work with her.

“Alejandra Espinoza is a great actress, she has a star, a sensational charm for the character that we are giving her the opportunity and I thank the company for its support…”.

It should be noted that the Univision star has had some roles already in the world of acting, such as:

“Two roads” in 2017 by Luis Enrique Rodríguez. “The Dragon”, in 2019 “Rubí” in 2020

Alejandra Espinoza poses a new challenge in her career. Photo: IG / alejandraespinoza

Cast of “Corazón Guerrero”

The production will have a cast of great stature, and it will be in the first half of 2022 when it will be released through Televisa channels.

Among the important names are those of the first actress, Ana Martin and also Marlene Favela, who have just finished their participation in the successful telenovela “La desalmada”.

Both participated in “La desalmada”. Photo: IG / anamartin / marlenefavela

Another actor who will also participate is Gonzalo García Vivanco, as well as Argentine actor Rodrigo Guirao, who curiously shared a recording set years ago with Espinoza in the new version of “Rubí”.

Both gallants will work alongside Espinoza. Photo: IG / gonzalogarciavivanco / rodrigoguirao

It should be noted that this new Televisa project will feature several gallants, and one of them will be the controversial member of “The House of the Famous”: Cristian de la Campa.

The actor has had many scandals since his entry into the Telemundo reality show. Photo: IG / telemundo

