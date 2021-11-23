Alejandra Espinoza has always been very open about her desire to be a mother again. However, despite the attempts, the expected little brother who Matteo so much desire. As sincere as ever, the former Nuestra Belleza Latina revealed that in her plans to grow her family, she and her husband, Hannibal Marrero, have thought about adopting a little one, a decision he discussed in more detail with Lourdes stephen.

During her time at Sal y Pimienta, the Univision presenter once again emphasized how much she wants the stork to knock on her door once more. “I have always been very sincere with that part of my life. Since Matteo was born, we have always sought to enlarge the family, and that has simply not been possible, ”said the Mexican. And he added: “We can not understand the reason why it does not happen, because I am in perfect health.”

Determined not to worry about the issue, Alejandra lets life take its course: “I leave that part in the hands of God.” However, he does not take his finger off the line and if things do not happen as expected, he does not rule out having an adopted child.

“We would love to adopt ourselves, we have talked about it a lot, and we would not like to adopt a newborn child, but rather a child with more advanced ages. These children need more attention, attention that I would love to give, ”she said on the subject that she has dealt with so much with her husband and with which she would make her dream of having a bigger family full of love come true.

Alejandra Espinoza’s health and her trip to Mexico

While the big day of having a new member in the family arrives, Alejandra Espinoza is focused on her work projects. In a couple of weeks she and her family will move to Mexico for a year, where she will record the telenovela Corazón Guerrero. With this great opportunity, her son will spend a year in a Mexican school, while mother makes her dream of starring in a story on Televisa come true.

At the same time, the model also focuses on her health after going through a great scare weeks ago, when an intense migraine left her with facial paralysis and blindness in her left eye. In her search for medical answers, the native of Tijuana does not stop having tests and is determined to remove the breast implants to rule out that the abnormalities in her body are due to the breast implants illness.

