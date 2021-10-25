Alejandra Espinoza finally clarified what happened to her health last week, when she had to be hospitalized in an emergency. Although her current doctor told in an interview for Despierta América that she had suffered a severe migraine, the former Nuestra Belleza Latina had not commented on what those moments were like when, she says, suffered from medical negligence. This was revealed in the podcast Entre Hermanas, in which in a talk with his sister Damaris jimenez he detailed all his experience.

In a chronological way, Alejandra remembered how she got to the emergency room. “Last week, Monday night, came Hannibal and she realizes that when she smiles, only one side of her face was doing its job, “said the Mexican, but explained that she didn’t care about it and continued with her routine. The actress also wanted to clarify that at no time did she feel pain, which is why she did not go to the doctor as soon as possible.

“Until I began to lose visibility in my right eye, it was that I was scared,” he said about a symptom that could warn of some type of heart attack. But far from feeling calmed by receiving specialized care, Alejandra lived difficult hours in the hospital. “The reality was that I ran into a bad doctor. They did all the tests, and the neurologist began to medicate me as if I had had a seizure of epilepsy. The medicine was very strong. In addition to all the scares he made me go through, ”he confessed.

When trying to find out what was wrong with her, the doctor informed her that it could be multiple sclerosis, something that worried the TV presenter extremely. “Everything that doctor did was negligence!” He told his sister after recalling the neurologist’s questionnaire. “I have a written list of what he did … I ran into the wrong doctor,” he said after explaining how much he was worried about his family’s reaction.

“What I experienced during those days in the hospital were very strong. Nobody knew how to tell me anything. All my exams were fine and he (the doctor) told me: ‘things are going this way’, and what he told me was worse. Nothing was positive. I had no pain or discomfort, but what made me sick was the medicine, “he added.

Alejandra Espinoza’s diagnosis

At home, and with a second medical opinion, Alejandra Espinoza understood that what had happened to her was a severe migraine. “Many people can say that it is a headache. I tell you as a testimony, even the headaches we have to review, “he explained. And, although it did not have common symptoms, it is a discomfort that can become very dangerous if not treated properly.

