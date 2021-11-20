. the coronation of Alejandra Espinoza as Nuestra Belleza Latina

This Sunday, Nuestra Belleza number 12 will be chosen, after more than 10 weeks of competition, in which four applicants: Sirey Morán, Génesis Suero, Fabién de la Concepción and Lupita Valero, arrived at the big day, with the illusion of going to the history of the reality show and crowned as the queen of Univisión.

And taking advantage of the emotions in the environment, the official account of Nuestra Belleza Latina on Instagram wanted to relive the moment in which the first of the 11 queens of the Univisión program was crowned, who throughout the years continues to be the spoiled among all Latinas who have held the title.

It is about Alejandra Espinoza, the Mexican, who 14 years ago made history by winning the contest, which marked the path to her successful career.

“Alejandra Espinoza was the first to fulfill her dream, hand in hand with our dear @giselleblondet and we remember it that way. ✨👑 This Sunday the adventure of a new queen begins. 💜 #NuestraBellezaLatina #TBT ”, was the comment with which the show accompanied the emotional clip, in which Alejandra is seen celebrating her triumph, dressed in red and raising her arms in victory.

The comments of the fans of Nuestra Belleza Latina were not long in coming, praising the first queen of the show with all kinds of phrases, while others took the opportunity to mention who they want this Sunday to win the NBL crown.

“The best of all”, “the queen of queens”, “Alejandra is number 1”, were some of the feelings expressed after the publication of Univisión. “Another Mexican must win: Lupita is the queen”, “this will be the year of Sirey”, “Sirey is like Alejandra”, added others.

Alejandra Espinoza was crowned on May 25, 2007, the year in which she enchanted the public and the jury, not only with her beauty, but also with her confidence.

Salvadoran Mayra Muñoz, who was another of the great favorites to win at that time, ranked second, ranked second, while Puerto Rican Yara Lasanta, was third.

On the day of her triumph, Alejandra Espinoza was 19 years old, and it was there that she began a path full of work in the world of entertainment, which includes programs such as El Gordo y la Flaca, award specials and soap operas.

And about to know the name of the new queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina, Alejandra will be very close, because in this 12th edition of the show she has served as the host of the program.

