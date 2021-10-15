.

Alejandra Espinoza affirmed that she was the victim of a very bad neurologist who did not know how to diagnose her correctly, which made her days in the hospital a real nightmare. During the podcast that she makes with her sister Damaris Jiménez “Entre Hermanas”, the beauty queen recounted in chronological order the terrible days she lived in the hospital.

“On Monday night Aníbal (her husband) arrives from work and realizes that at the moment of smiling only one side of my face was doing his job and the other was not. He had no pain, that is the reason why I did not take action, “he explained after revealing that the next day he continued to lead his normal life and even went to pick up his son Mateo from school.

“It was until I started to lose visibility of the eye that I got scared. On Tuesday afternoon I went to the emergency room because they told me I could have a stroke, “he said after revealing that his nightmare began there.

“The reality is that I ran into a very bad doctor. I go to the emergency room, they do all the tests and the neurologist at the hospital where I was admitted, who was a very bad neurologist, began to medicate me as if I had had a seizure of epilepsy. He asks me if there is someone in my family who has MS (multiple sclerosis) “I think that’s where things are going,” he told me.

“Do you know what went through my head at the time? Everything that doctor did was negligence, I have a written list of what he did, “he said, and acknowledged that the most difficult thing was feeling how worried his family was.

“The worst moments were talking to my parents, not being able to be with Mateo, seeing Aníbal’s face, I knew what was going through their heads. I felt very powerless. Those days were very strong ”.

According to Espinoza, 34, all her tests went well, but it was the neurologist’s prognoses that left her worried. “The doctor told me I think things are going around here and everything was super negative. I did not have pain or discomfort, what made me very sick was the medicine they gave me. It was a very heavy week, just because of what I came across, not because I had a bad physique, “he said after explaining that what he had was simply a silent migraine, without pain, and that he still needs more tests, but that is fine .

“I really believe in the power of prayer and I do believe that maybe the diagnosis was bad and the prayer changed it. I am very well thanks God. I’m still trying to understand what God wants me to learn from this, ”he stressed.

The former queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina, reported that among all the tests performed on her, they found a nodule in her thyroid “that has nothing to do with what happened to me, but I have to check it out. I have a lot of faith that everything will be fine. I’m fine and calm, happy to be at home and to be able to return to having my normal life ”.