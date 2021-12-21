. Alejandra Espinoza dressed in leather

Alejandra Espinoza in addition to being a successful television host, has also become a reference in fashion matters for her millions of followers around the world.

And this time, in the middle of Christmas time, the first Nuestra Belleza Latina struck with her look in leather, with which she looked like a top model of the greats, and which is filming on social networks.

In the set of photos, captured in a beautiful landscape with an uncovered path, Alejandra is seen, dressed in black from head to toe, with a very short leather skirt-pants, which she accompanied with long and striking leather boots, where the cherry on the cake was her bag, also in leather.

“🖤” was the etymology with which the ex-queen published the photos of her look, which was accompanied by a black shirt and jacket.

As expected, the reactions among her fans were not long in coming, and in addition to many comparing her to big stars of the catwalks and acting, such as Gal Gadot, others were full of praise.

“Blessings beautiful, happy holidays”, “I love it”, “so beautiful”, “what a beauty” and “our top model” were some of the phrases that shone in the Mexican networks, after sharing their snapshots in leather.

Alejandra’s new publication occurs just when the Mexican is promoting her most recent project on television, which represents not only her leap to leading roles, but also her debut in the Anglo market.

A few days ago the former beauty queen announced with great fanfare the premiere of her Christmas movie “The Magic, which has her literally jumping with happiness for one more dream, fulfilled.

The Univisión star shared a preview of the film, starring alongside actor Kristos Andrews, which tells the story of a man who no longer believes in love, and who meets Cupido at Christmas, who shoots him with the beautiful Carolina Castillo , character played by Alejandra.

“My first movie in English, my first #leadrole, and let it be in a Christmas movie, it’s a dream come true💫”, commented the first Nuestra Belleza Latina, after announcing her movie, which is now available. “God always knows when, where, how and with whom.”

“You can already see it at @amazonprimevideo. Hopefully and you like it❤️ #THEMAGIC “, added the host.

Tell us what you think of Alejandra’s look.

