Alejandra Espinoza has a new heartthrob in her life, he is the Argentine actor Rodrigo Guirao Díaz, who will be accompanying the Mexican star in his first leading role in a Televisa soap opera.

Espinoza and Díaz will play the leading couple in Televisa’s melodrama “Corazón Guerrero”, as confirmed by producer Salvador Mejía in a recent interview with the Mexican media.

The famous actors will soon begin recording the telenovela in Mexico, but the premiere date has not been revealed by the members of the telenovela production.

This is what you should know about Rodrigo Guirao Díaz:

He is one of the most sought-after gallants in melodramas today

Rodrigo Guirao Díaz is a prominent Argentine actor who was born on January 18, 1980 in the town of Vicente López in Argentina.

Thanks to his physical attractiveness and undeniable talent for acting, Díaz has become one of the most sought-after actors in Spanish-language soap operas today.

The 40-year-old Argentine interpreter has been part of the cast of dramatic productions such as “Rubí”, “Señora Acero”, “Desperate Housewives” and “Rebelde Way”.

He is also a singer

Along with his influential artistic career as an actor, Rodrigo Guirao Díaz has his own rock and blues band.

“Old Jacket” is the name of the band that is made up of Díaz together with the musicians Dany González, Nacho de las Heras and Rodrigo Aramburu.

The band usually covers musical themes in Spanish in very intimate presentations that they offer in bars in Argentina.

He coincided with Alejandra Espinoza in the cast of a soap opera

Alejandra Espinoza made a special participation in the adaptation of “Rubí” by Televisa and Univision in 2020.

In the melodrama, Espinoza played the character of Sonia Aristimuño, the ex-fiancee of Alejandro Cardenas (character played by actor José Ron).

For his part, Rodrigo Guirao Díaz gave life to Héctor Ferrer Garza, one of the main characters in the adaptation of “Rubí” that was written by Venezuelan Leonardo Padrón.

He is very tight with his love life

Unlike Alejandra Espinoza, who is very open about her love life with producer Anibal Marrero, Rodrigo Guirao Díaz is one of the most secretive gallants when it comes to her love life.

While it is true that Díaz has been immersed in rumors of possible love relationships with women in the entertainment industry, the interpreter has never confirmed any of the romances that have been reviewed by the pink press in Mexico.

Fans of the Argentine have left doubt on the Instagram platform that he is completely single today.

In addition to what was said by his fans, Rodrigo Guirao Díaz has remained on the margins of sharing photographs with women in the entertainment industry. On his Instagram profile with more than 1.5 million followers, Díaz often shares photos of himself or in the company of friends or family members.