. Alejandra Espinoza stars in the English movie The Magic

It is no secret that in addition to her successful career as a television host, Alejandra Espinoza has been looking for luck in the acting world for years. And this time the Mexican is not happy with the premiere of her movie “The Magic”, where she launches her first lead in English.

The former Nuestra Belleza Latina wanted to share her happiness with her audience, and shared on her Instagram account the trailer of the film, where she shares credits with the famous actor Kristos Andrews, where the character of the ex-queen, Carolina Castillo, makes him meet again love.

In the clip published by Alejandra on her social network, which already exceeds 60,000 views, the Mexican is seen showing off her acting skills and also immersing herself in a tremendous kiss with her fictional gallantry, which allows us to see from now on that there will be many moments romantics

“My first movie in English, my first #leadrole, and let it be in a Christmas movie, it’s a dream come true💫”, was the comment with which the beautiful actress accompanied the preview she gave of her new film project. “God always knows when, where, how and with whom.”

And faced with the question that undoubtedly assails millions of followers of the former Nuestra Belleza Latina about where to see the film, Alejandra added: “You can already see it on @amazonprimevideo. Hopefully and you like it❤️ #THEMAGIC ”.

After her announcement, the comments soon reached the networks of the host of the 12th season of the show, who wished her the best of vibes and congratulated her for being a multi-talented woman.

“Yasssss !!!!! Yasss !!!! How happy for you, my Aleeee! Let’s see her! ”,“ Many congratulations Alejandra ”,“ I already want to see her!

About the film, the IMDB site sums up the plot as a love story that takes place at Christmas, where heavenly characters reach out to help an intelligent and handsome man find love again in the character played by Alejandra.

“The Magic is a Christmas love story about a renowned lawyer, David Kane (Emmy winner Kristos Andrews), who loses the Christmas spirit and closes his heart to love after a tragic loss fifteen years earlier. Now, with the help of his guardian angels, twin sisters Mary Lou and Misty (Bianca D’Ambrosio and Chiara D’Ambrosio), David soon falls in love with paralegal Carolina Castillo (international star Alejandra Espinoza), and believes in the magic of Christmas again ”, assured the specialized site.

