Alejandra Espinoza is not changing for anyone this 2022 with a new acting project, in which she hopes to shine in style, and has just revealed that she is condemning not only luxury actors and actresses but also a famous and legendary ex-queen from Mexican beauty much loved in the Aztec country.

The former Nuestra Belleza Latina, who is already on the set of the telenovela “Corazón Guerrero”, from Televisa, boasted an image where she appears next to the famous Miss Mexico 1963, Ana Martín.

Alejandra, very simply, thanked life for being surrounded by actresses of the stature of Martín, and a star from the famous series Agudamientos de color de rosa.

Despite the fact that the television host has managed to make a successful career in the media, she continues to maintain her humility and confessed feeling excited about being sharing credits with stars such as the former Miss Mexico, with whom she will be part of the fiction of a family .

“And when you think you can’t be more blessed … boom💥 LAS GARCIA comes to your life✨ #corazonguerrero #livingadream @anamartin @nataliaesperonmx”, was the comment with which the former Nuestra Belleza Latina accompanied her publication.

Immediately Alejandra Espinoza fans jumped with all kinds of messages and comments in which they expressed the emotion and pride they feel when seeing their idol in an acting project with stars of such stature.

“What joy I feel for what you are living. To shine!! 💃🏽🙏🏽 “,” Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh! Las Garcia ❤️❤️❤️ ”,“ Much success❤️ ”and“ great team 🙌🙌 have a great time, have fun ✨🙏 💞 success ✨👏👏🍀 ”, were the first messages that filled the networks of the Univision star.

“What a thrill!!!!!!! With God ahead you will be incredible !!!!! 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ woohoooooo !!!! ” I see Natalia and it’s the first thing I think about hahaha and then I start singing !!! Congratulations Ale !!! ”, and“ Wooow, is she the one with the Pink Boles ?? 😮 ”, other Alejandra fans mentioned, referring to one of the ex-queen’s colleagues. “Wuju! Crazy to see you in a different way on the small screen 😍🙏🏻 #lagloriaesdedios ”.

Alejandra Espinoza, who has trained in the world of acting with renowned teachers such as the Oscar-nominated actress, Adriana Barraza, has always ensured that in addition to her passion for driving, where she has already achieved a luxury name, acting is his great dream, so he hopes to shine on high soon.

