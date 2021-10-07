Univision Alejandra Espinoza was hospitalized in the city of Miami after presenting health problems that have not been disclosed.

Alejandra Espinoza is going through a difficult moment in the personal sphere after revealing that she was hospitalized in an emergency due to a clinical condition that has not been disclosed.

Through the stories on his official profile on Instagram, Espinoza published a photograph from his room in a hospital in the city of Miami. In the publication, the talented Mexican held a note from her son Matteo with a touching message: “I love you mom. You’re the best in the world”.

Unlike previous experiences, the 34-year-old interpreter did not provide details about what triggered her hospitalization at a Florida state hospital. However, his fans and friends have been very concerned about his surprising deterioration in health.

At the beginning of October, the Univision presenter shared a publication on her official Facebook page to announce that she suffers from a hormonal disease that has caused her general discomfort, headaches and even fluid retention.

At that time, the winner of the first season of Nuestra Belleza Latina revealed that she was in constant conversations with her GPs to learn in depth what was causing her hormonal problems.

This is what is known so far:

Aníbal Marrero confirmed that Alejandra Espinoza is hospitalized

Aníbal Marrero, Univision choreographer and Alejandra Espinoza’s husband, announced through his Instagram profile that his beloved wife has been hospitalized for a few days in a renowned hospital in the city of Miami.

“Thanks to everyone who is writing and calling to ask about Ale. She has been in the hospital for a few days. It has been very difficult for me as the head of the family and for Matteo, but God is great and in control. He will be with us soon, ”said Marrero.

When commenting on Espinoza’s greatest concern or discomfort, the Puerto Rican dancer mentioned: “His greatest discomfort at this moment is not being able to be with Matteo. The rest God has in his hands. Thank you all”.

Nuestra Belleza Latina has not issued a press release on Alejandra Espinoza’s health status

Alejandra Espinoza is currently the main presenter of the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

The production of the famous television show has not spoken through digital platforms to provide details about Espinoza’s health status or to reveal if the Mexican television presenter will be absent during the third broadcast gala that is scheduled for next Sunday, October 10th.

At last Sunday’s gala of NBL 2021, the famous star captivated viewers by making a surprise appearance in the musical show that was led by Mexican singer Alejandra Guzmán.

Alejandra Espinoza’s fans have been concerned about her health

Through the official profile on Instagram of Aníbal Marrero, fans of Alejandra Espinoza have expressed concern about the state of health of the talented Mexican.