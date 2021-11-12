Univision Alejandra Espinoza returns to soap operas with her first leading role.

A few days after finishing the conduction of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, Alejandra Espinoza already has a new project on her doorstep, it is her leading role in the new Televisa melodrama.

In an exclusive interview with the journalist Eden Dorantes, the famous Mexican producer Salvador Mejía announced that Espinoza will be part of the leading cast of his new telenovela “Corazón Guerrero.”

“Alejandra Espinoza is going to be the protagonist. She is a great actress, she has a star, she has a sensational ‘charming’ for the character that we are giving her the opportunity and I thank the company for its support ”, said Mejía in his interview with Dorantes outside the Televisa facilities.

The production of “Corazón Guerrero” will begin its recordings in January 2022 in Mexican territory, and the project will be broadcast in the United States through the programming of the television network Univision, who have an exclusive contract with Televisa .

SALVADOR MEJÍA ASKS PIR SALUD CARMEN SALINAS AND ALEJANDRA ESPINOZA HIS LEADING PLAYER REVEALS CAST 👏👏2021-11-11T19: 21: 01Z

In the dramatic project, Alejandra Espinoza will share credits with actors such as Gonzalo García Vivanco, Rodrigo Guirao, Oka Giner, Christian de la Campa, Ana Martin, Marlene Favela, Sabinne Moussier and Diego Olivera.

Espinoza will return to melodramas after his special participation in television productions such as “El Dragón” and “Rubí”.

According to information reviewed by People en Español magazine, the Mexican star will live in Mexico during the first six months of the year 2022, this is because it is the period of time that the recordings of Salvador Mejía’s new telenovela will last.

When asked about the personality who will play the role of antagonist in “Corazón Guerrero”, Salvador Mejía pointed out that he is still in auditions to select the actress who will give life to that character in the story.

“Corazón Guerrero” is a Mexican adaptation of the successful Argentine telenovela “Valientes”, broadcast with great success in 2009 and 2010, according to the Info Novelas portal.

Mejía returns to Televisa after several years of absence from the programming of the leading telenovela television network in the Spanish-speaking market.

Salvador Mejía’s last project for Televisa was the telenovela “En Tierras Salvajes” (2017), starring Claudia Álvarez, Diego Olivera, Cristián de la Fuente, Horacio Pancheri, Ninel Conde, César Évora and Daniela Romo.

Alejandra Espinoza rejected two characters in “La Desalmada”

Alejandra Espinoza talks about NBL, La Desalmada and the departure of Joel Pimentel from CNCO @ Alejandra Espinoza opens a new season of Nuestra Belleza Latina and tells us EVERYTHING we can expect this season. In addition, he tells us why he rejected TWO roles in La Desalmada and reacts to the departure of Joel Pimentel from CNCO. #alejandraespinoza #NBL #nuestrabellezalatina #univision #ladesalmada #joseron #joelpimentel #cnco #cncowners #cncowner #labanda #zabdieldejesus #christophervelez #richardcamacho # erickbriancolon… 2021-09-26T16: 00: 14Z

Months before starting the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, Alejandra Espinoza was visiting Mexico to participate in the auditions of the telenovela “La Desalmada,” currently broadcast on Univision.

After auditioning for the melodrama of producer José Alberto Castro, Espinoza managed to rise to the role of one of the main characters, but due to professional commitments in the United States, he found it necessary to terminate his participation in the project that is currently starring. by the actors José Ron and Livia Brito.

In an interview with the Espacio show, the Mexican interpreter said she did not feel sorry for not being part of the cast of ‘La Desalmada’: “I regret nothing of what I do in my life, I promise you. I never regret anything ”.

Alejandra Espinoza also confessed in her interview with the show ‘Espacio’ that a few months ago she was contacted by the production of ‘La Desalmada’ for a special participation in the successful telenovela, but due to commitments with Univision and NBL she had to reject the opportunity: “ A few ‘months’ ago they spoke to me for another character in ‘La Desalmada’ as well and I can’t do it either because I’m here at Nuestra Belleza Latina ”.