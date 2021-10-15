.

Alejandra Espinoza spoke in great detail about the terrible experience she lived after being hospitalized due to a silent migraine that had her for two days with facial paralysis.

In the conversation he had on the podcast he does with his sister Damaris Jiménez “Between Sisters”, in addition to revealing everything he experienced due to medical negligence, he explained why he has not published on his social networks about his illness.

“I don’t like to be the victim, it has been difficult for me to stand up, because I don’t like to victimize myself, I don’t like people to feel sorry for me. Like the rest of the world, I have bad days, I have good days, I have conflicts, things happen to me, “he said after confessing that as soon as he left the hospital, he wanted to go back to work.

LEE ALEJANDRA ESPINOZA COMPLAINS MEDICAL NEGLIGENCE AND TELLS EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED TO HER!

After recounting the terrible nightmare she lived after being misdiagnosed by a neurologist, the former queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina pointed out that everything she experienced forced her to take stock of her life. “Everything that happens in life is a lesson in something that we have to do. The lesson that this left me is that the most important thing is always going to be my family. I realized that everything I do in my life I am doing it right. I spend all the time I want with the people I love. I do not regret anything, I am where I want to be and I want to be with, “he stressed. The 34-year-old Mexican American acknowledged that something she could improve is “working a little less.”

The most recent posts that the beauty queen has made were 5 days ago, to thank Giselle Blondet for helping her run the Nuestra Belleza Latina program. “Today will be a great show @nuestrabellezalatina THANKS @giselleblondet for helping me with the show today and also Thanks to those of you who do not see, but they make this great show possible and being aware of my health is the MAXIMUM MAXIMUM MAXIMUMO”. To which his partner, Giselle Blondet replied: “I love you my @alejandraespinoza and you know that you can always count on me. Today we are all thinking of you and confident in our faith in your recovery ”.

In another publication it reads. “I love ALL of my work, what a great team we have at #nuestrabellezalatina”.

A NIGHTMARE

Among the statements made by the driver, she highlighted the wrongdoing of the doctor who received her when she arrived at the emergency room. “The reality was that I ran into a bad doctor. I go to the emergency room, they do all the tests and the neurologist at the hospital where I am admitted, began to medicate me as if I had had an epileptic seizure. That medicine was very strong. “

Espinoza also took the opportunity to prevent those suffering from headaches. “I thank God very much that everything is fine, that nothing happened. They still have to take tests on me, but I know it’s nothing. What happened to me was a migraine. Migraines that many people can say ‘is a headache’, even headaches, and I tell you that as a testimony, we have to review them. Mine was a silent migraine because I had no pain, however, that migraine can turn into something very dangerous, it caused me a two-day paralysis; however, there are people to whom something worse can happen ”.