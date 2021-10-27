Univision Alejandra Espinoza gives a pull on the ear to the finalists of NBL 2021.

Alejandra Espinoza provided a powerful lesson to the finalists of the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina during the gala last Sunday, October 24.

During the broadcast of the fourth gala of the reality show, Espinoza asked the applicants to feel committed to the project that could change their lives in a way they never imagined.

“I asked the production for permission to have a talk with the participants, because in a way, I think they needed it,” said the winner of NBL 2007 before releasing the images of the intimate conversation she had with the finalists of Nuestra Latin Beauty 2021.

Alejandra Espinoza's ear pull to the NBL participants for good reason The first queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina decided to have a tough conversation with the girls, because like the judges, she has noticed that they are not giving all their effort in the competition.

“You are in a competition, focus. I don’t know what is blurring them. I don’t know, but I don’t feel anything, I swear… Have you listened to the judges too? I have not heard that they say anything good about potential, “said Alejandra Espinoza when she began her revealing conversation with the participants of NBL 2021.

Espinoza continued by mentioning: “When I found out that you chose the pool over the gym, there I said: ‘Ok, then I understood.’ A total blur, instead of choosing a gym when they are in a competition, and we are not talking about the gym because we are looking for a perfect woman, no. But they are girls who are working and need a physical condition and that is given by a gym or by exercising. I honestly see them as discouraged girls. If they continue as they are, they will leave here as they arrived. So, I ask you: What do you need?

When asked about what they lack to feel completely confident and continue with firm steps within the competition, the Honduran Sirey Morán answered the host of NBL 2021: “To begin with, we needed this talk. I think this comes to us as if to shake the dust and say: ‘Wake up’ ”.

The eccentric participant Mía Dio continued by mentioning: “There is a fear of being wrong in front of millions of people. If I say this on camera, what will the public think? We are all so worried about that, that sometimes, it is not us because we are so guarded.

“I know how you feel, but worry about yourselves. Let everyone worry about their work. They all tried so hard to be here, show it. They must show it every time they go out on the catwalk, show it every time they say their name, show it in every test, show it every time a judge tells them something ”, were the words of Alejandra Espinoza when advising the candidates to exploit their One hundred percent artistic potential at NBL 2021.

“Each one knows what her quality is, each one knows where she can shine. What I can tell you is that I consider that each and every one of you has a lot of potential and a lot more to give, really. They must give it, there is nothing left (of competition), ”Espinoza said at the end of the conversation with the candidates.

