. Alejandra Espinoza speaks after being hospitalized

Alejandra Espinoza was admitted to the emergency room three days ago, after presenting serious symptoms in her health such as loss of vision, twisted mouth, intense headaches and dizziness, which generated much concern among her family and her fans.

And although initially the host of Nuestra Belleza Latina was hospitalized under an alleged stroke or cerebrovascular accident, everything seems to indicate that her health problems had nothing to do with it, and the doctors continue to find out.

But in the midst of the anguish over the state of health of the former beauty queen, on Thursday night Alejandra herself spoke with her fans, through a short video shared on Facebook, where she claimed to be better, but without knowing exactly yet what caused your symptoms.

Dressed in a clinical gown and still from the hospital in Miami where she was treated, the communicator thanked her followers for the support and prayers they raised for her, and assured that she would soon be discharged.

“The reason I’m making this video is mainly to thank you. I know they have sent a lot of messages on Instagram. Facebook and Whats’up. I feel super blessed to have so many people praying for me, ”the Mexican commented on her Facebook, confessing that despite feeling better, her last days have been terrible.

“They have been very difficult days for me, with a lot of stress, a lot of uncertainty. The only reason I’m making this video is that my neurologist just left and gave me good news. I feel calmer, apparently, they are going to discharge me right now, or if not tomorrow, ”Ale warned.

The wife of the choreographer Anibal Marrero, who was the first to publicly report Alejandra’s condition, assured that during her time at the hospital she was subjected to countless check-ups that finally showed that her illness was not cerebral.

“I am admitted here in the hospital as a patient who had a stroke. First they admitted me as a patient who gave him paralysis, but they ruled out paralysis ”, said the ex-queen. “The neurologist thought I could have multiple sclereosis and my head was done, they have no idea how… all over the place…. from yesterday to today, they have no idea how horrible it was, “revealed Alejandra Espinoza, who in her video covered her face all the time with a mask.

“Suddenly my face went sideways. I arrived with a facial paralysis. The doctors can’t find a reason, it wasn’t a stroke, and it’s not, thank God, multiple sclerosis that I was worried about. I was losing visibility in my right eye, but I am already much better. Right now the exams came out perfect. I have control with the neurologist afterwards ”, concluded the entertainer, who was happy to be able to see her son Matteo soon.