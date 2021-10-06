. What disease does Alejandra Espinoza have?

Alejandra Espinoza is considered by many of her loyal fans as one of the most sincere and authentic television stars out there.

And in a message full of despair, but also with great honesty, the former winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina opened her heart and openly confessed that she suffers from a hormonal disease, about which she is still trying to find out more with her doctors.

The nice Mexican posted a meaningful video on her Facebook account in which she opened up about the health problems she faces and explained that they occur every time she has her menstrual period.

The former beauty queen said that due to the illness she suffers, she feels annoying symptoms ranging from fluid retention, which causes her stomach to swell and suddenly gain weight, to excruciating headaches and general malaise.

“There are really times when I get up in the early morning and I can take off my shirt and almost have to squeeze it and I’m sweaty, so wet that I have to change sheets and the whole thing. They also give me headaches, that is, the headaches they give me are horrible ”, mentioned the Mexican, explaining with great frustration that even her illness generates problems in her voice.

“It is normal for your hair to fall out, that is, we all lose our hair, but in very large quantities, that is not normal and has to be treated and sometimes they are hormonal problems that we have that we do not know; that among a lot of things honestly. Sometimes they even tell me that my voice is hoarse because the change in voice is also a hormonal problem ”, added Alejandra.

But beyond narrating details of the discomfort she suffers, the communicator took advantage of her message to ask her fans for help and said that if anyone knows of a non-medicated home remedy that can help them feel better or reduce fluid retention and illnesses with the period, please share it.

“Maybe the hormonal problem is the reason why I can’t get pregnant … in case someone has a home remedy, (I ask them) because I don’t want medicine,” said the reporter. “I want a natural remedy for fluid retention.”

The Nuestra Belleza Latina star added that soon, when her doctors reveal more specific elements about the disease she is suffering from, she will share it with her fans.

“On top of that, the diagnosis is a hormonal problem, because of all the things that are happening to me,” said the ex-queen. “In a few weeks I am going to tell you exactly what it is, when I have already had the blood tests done and I am going to tell you because I believe that many women go through that and we do not even know. For now (the doctor) told me that I have to eat super well … try to lead a healthy and balanced life as well ”.