Confession night at ‘Sal y Pimienta’, Alejandra Espinozashe told Lourdes Stephen, who will have breast implants removed, and wants to adopt a big boy.

Since he won ‘Our Latin Beauty’, Ale has proven to be an example of growth, learning, courage and, above all, of not staying in his comfort zone as a consolation prize to leave your dreams.

On the night the Univision reality season ended, and before move to Mexico to, as we told you, star in ‘Corazón Guerrero’ on Televisa, talked with his friends from ‘Sal y Pimienta’ about everything that comes.

Ale, said that together with her husband Aníbal Marrero and her son Mateo, she will move to Mexico City where she will live for a year, that is, regardless of the duration of the recording of Salvador Mejía’s telenovela, because he wants his little one to finish his school year in his country from the roots.

This is how Alejandra herself shared it with the show ‘Sal y Pimienta’. The presenter and actress spoke with Lourdes Stephen and told her that she still cannot believe she is fulfilling this dream she had since she was little when she watched the novels as a family and said: “I want to be in that Televisa novel”.

In the interview, Espinoza also shared that, although The doctors have not yet found the cause that caused a paralysis of his face a few weeks ago and the partial loss of sight in one of his eyes., has made the decision to remove breast implants, those that he put on not long ago, when he changed the ones he had from before at the time that a reduction was made.

According to Alejandra, Since this surgery she has had several health problems, and although they are not directly connected to the implants, she feels it is better to remove them. This operation will be carried out in December, before starting with the recordings of ‘Corazón Guerrero’.

Another of the topics he spoke in ‘Sal y Pimienta’, feu about the desire to give a baby brother to Mateor. Alejandra, with the sincerity that characterizes her, explained that since they had the little one, they have not stopped looking for the second, but they have not managed to get pregnant.

Stephen asked her if there was any possibility of adopting, to which Alejandra confirmed that yes, that it is in her plans, that it is a topic discussed with Marrero, and on which they both agree. Yes indeed, clarified that they do not want to adopt a newborn baby, but an older child to give him the opportunity to have a home.

