. After health problems Alejandra Espinoza will lead Nuestra Belleza Latina or not?

At the beginning of this week Alejandra Espinoza suffered serious health problems that led her to be hospitalized in the emergency room at a Miami clinical center and although the driver was discharged after the alleged stroke that attacked her, for now she will not be able to return to her homes. habitual activities in the conduction of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

The former beauty queen has not referred more to her state of health, since she spoke last Thursday in a “live” with her Facebook fans, when she reported feeling better, and this Sunday, when many fans of the Mexican wonder if He would return this Sunday to host the show, it was known that for now he will not be in the program.

This was revealed by the newspaper La Opinion de Los Angeles, who spoke in an interview with Giselle Blondet, who assured that it will be she who will assume the position of host of the show, which for years catapulted her to fame.

Blondet, who is currently a member of the television show’s judging table, announced that while Alejandra recovers, she will host the show, but will not be a judge.

“Returning tonight to the conduction of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ has a very great meaning for me, it is a mixture of emotions,” said the Puerto Rican. “On the one hand, the most important thing is that I am happy to support Alejandra, my first queen, I have always supported her, since day one, I have always told her that she can count on me and this is an opportunity that life is giving me. for that, show her that I am here. I am sure that she will be fine, that we will have her back soon ”.

Giselle, who for years became one of the most emblematic personalities of Nuestra Belleza Latina, said that beyond waiting for the former Mexican queen to fully recover, she is excited to return to host the Univision program.

“Returning to the conduction of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ is very exciting for me, everyone knows that I love being with the girls, supporting them, hugging them in those difficult moments and the show fascinates me, it’s like my baby … ”, Assured the Puerto Rican. “It’s going to be very exciting and very emotional for me to be there tonight.”

For now, the jury panel will continue to be made up of former Miss Colombia Daniella Álvarez, Adal Ramones and Jomari Goyso, and according to the La Opinion report, the decisions of the judging panel will be made by the shortlist, without Giselle.

Regarding her state of health, Alejandra Espinoza mentioned: