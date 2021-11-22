.

Alejandra Espinoza made a drastic decision for the benefit of her health. The former queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina and television host will undergo surgery in the coming weeks to remove her breast implants. This was revealed in an interview with the Sal y Pimienta de Univisión program

“In 2010 when I had reduction surgery, they put some implants on me and I was perfectly fine for 10 years. 2 years ago I had a change of implants and for 2 years I have come with health problems, which have not been so important and relevant, but they have been problems that I did not have before, “he said to explain the reason for your decision.

The 34-year-old Mexican referred to the strange reaction that her body had more than a month ago and that forced her to be hospitalized after suffering facial paralysis and spending a few days of terror in the hospital by a neurologist who diagnosed her with wrong way.

According to the animator, she has no certainty, but what happened could be related to the syndrome known as breast implant illness BII (breast implant disease), a disease that attacks some women after getting breast implants, and in which they develop a series symptoms, such as chronic fatigue, headache, hair loss, memory loss, dry eyes and mouth, and muscle pain, among others.

“I still don’t know what happened to me. I keep getting tests, I keep seeing doctors, I keep doing a bit of everything, but I feel good. Something happened to me and I still don’t know what it is. Now in December I am going to have surgery, because it is already like one of the things that I am going to rule out and that is breast implant illness (BII) ”, he revealed to the Univision program Sal y Pepper.

Espinoza chose to undergo surgery to remove her breast implants as soon as possible and then move with her husband, Aníbal Marrero, and her 6-year-old son Matteo, to Mexico, where she will begin the recordings of her first leading role in the telenovela “ Guerrero Heart ”from Televisa.

The driver pointed out that she will reside for a whole year in Mexico, so that her son can attend the entire school year. “Matteo is going to enter the school there, we are going to stay a full year so that he can finish school,” he explained after noting that his parents will also live with them for a few months.