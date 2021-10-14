. Alejandra Espinoza’s doctor talks about her health

It has been a week since Alejandra Espinoza had to be admitted to the emergency room in a Miami hospital, after suffering serious health symptoms, which made the doctors initially think that it was a stroke, which included a twisted mouth and loss Of vision.

And while the former Nuestra Belleza Latina is recovering at home and has stayed away from her social networks, the driver’s personal doctor offered details about what happened to the Mexican and her current state of health.

Dr. George González, a neurologist at Mont Sinai Hospital in Miami, spoke on the television program Despierta América, and there he gave a piece of reassurance about Alejandra’s situation.

Play

Alejandra Espinoza’s neurologist reveals the final diagnosis and how the NBLE presenter is doing In a talk with Dr. Juan Rivera, the neurologist George González explained in detail what was the final diagnosis that was reached after conducting the necessary studies on Alejandra Espinoza. What causes the condition that was detected? These are the symptoms and prognosis he gave about the health of the… 2021-10-13T15: 22: 05Z

“Alejandra, thank God she is very well at the moment. Her neurological examination is stable, without any type of deficit that she had in the long term, “said the doctor, in the morning of Univision, explaining that the communicator did not suffer a stroke, as was diagnosed at the beginning, but a migraine attack severe.

“At the moment it is thought that Alejandra had what they call a complex or complicated migraine, which is a variant of the typical migraine. Many times that migraine sometimes presents symptoms that worry about the cerebral impact, and can include loss of sight, numbness of an arm, change of vision, confusion, problems when speaking ”, stated Dr. González.

The doctor assured that once she was admitted to the hospital, Alejandra Espinoza underwent all kinds of tests to fully rule out that she had had a cerebrovascular event.

“The results of his studies, his blood vessels and his brain are completely open. The MRIs of the brain, of the views, because she complained of cloudy vision, came out well. He has no injury to his brain. Your exam is completely normal. It did not leave any kind of long-term effect, “added the neurologist expert.

And about the future diagnosis, Espinoza’s doctor warned that we will have to wait for how the young woman evolves, and said that although he hopes that the ex-queen will not have a similar episode again, it is possible that it will happen again.

“What we have to see now is that, because I understand that this is the first time it happened to Alejandra, and I don’t know if it will happen again,” said the doctor. “She looks good physically and has recovered excellently, so I hope she won’t have any problems.”