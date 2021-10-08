. Anibal Marrero, Alejandra Espinoza’s husband, gave details of the ex-queen’s state of health

The faithful followers of Alejandra Espinoza have not stopped praying for the host of Nuestra Belleza Latina to get better soon, after it was revealed that she has been hospitalized for two days in a Miami hospital, after suffering a crisis in her health, with symptoms similar to those of a stroke.

And although this Thursday the former beauty queen has been subjected to several examinations in order to determine what really happened to her, the husband of the communicator shared worrying details about the state of the mother of his son Matteo.

The choreographer sent a message to Francisca Lachapel, which he read on Thursday’s broadcast on the television program Despierta América, where he stated that the ailments that Alejandra felt and that led her to the hospital, included loss of sight and facial paralysis.

“Basically she had been feeling bad for weeks now. In fact, he put it on social media. Three days ago he lost a bit of visibility in one eye, and part of his right face was paralyzed, along with dizziness and a severe headache, ”was Marrero’s message explaining the state of his wife.

The dancer, who has received multiple expressions of affection, warned that although all the signs initially showed a picture of stroke, the tests they have subjected the Univision star have shown that he is cerebrally fine.

“We immediately took her to the hospital, the doctors told her she had a mini stroke. They started doing a thousand scans and a thousand studies, and nothing came out of all of them. On the contrary, everything is fine (with the exams) contradicting the diagnosis, so they keep doing a thousand tests, because they don’t show what it is, ”said Marrero.

The dancer, with whom Alejandra Espinoza was just celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary last September, added that for now his wife continues to undergo further tests to establish what caused the loss of vision and the twist of the mouth.

“She is fine. His mouth is slightly turned and he lost a little of his vision. He is resting. Right now they are running three more tests to search and discard. And in essence, we still don’t really know what’s wrong with him, ”concluded Marrero.

Despite the anguish caused by what is happening with his wife, the Puerto Rican was confident that everything will have a favorable outcome and showed that he has everything in God’s hands.

“It has been very difficult for me as the head of the family and for Matteo, but God is great and in control. He will be with us soon, ”Anibal mentioned very optimistically, in a message shared on his Instagram.