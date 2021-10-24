Alejandra Guzmán would cancel concert for not selling tickets | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the famous singer Alejandra Guzmán canceled one of her concerts due to low ticket sales, they say, something that has undoubtedly impressed a lot, since she is one of the most sought-after Mexican singers, or was.

The version of the virus outbreak within Alejandra Guzmán’s team was questioned, since it was said that for that reason she canceled her concert.

It was through an official statement, where Alejandra Guzmán confirmed that she canceled her concert scheduled for October 30 in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases within his work team, but Gustavo Adolfo Infante questioned this version.

This is how the controversial entertainment journalist stated that the Mexican singer had to cancel her concert for the low sale of tickets, a version that gained a lot of force due to speculation on social networks.

Many people affirm that this would be a consequence of the controversy that her daughter, Frida Sofía, unleashed, saying that her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán abused her when she was a minor, however, the worst came when Alejandra said that she puts her hands in the fire for her Dad, unleashing a wave of outrage.

We want to inform that for reasons that are beyond our control, Alejandra Guzmán’s concert to be held on October 30 will be canceled due to COVID-19 ”.

However, Gustavo Adolfo Infante pointed out that Silvia Pinal’s daughter had such poor ticket sales that she was forced to cancel her concert.

Nobody bought tickets. This is a business, the tickets had not been sold, the pre-sale was very low so it decided to cancel it ”.

Thus, when in doubt, the entertainment journalist said that it was the Palenque de Tepatitlán office that informed him:

I don’t know if Guadalajara is not selling, if people are afraid, if sales are bad right now ”.

On the other hand, the 53-year-old singer became known thanks to the fact that her mother, Silvia Pinal, is a famous Mexican actress.

From a very young age she dabbled in music and her success occurred almost immediately and since she was a child she participated in television programs, but it was until she was 16 years old that she made the decision to formalize her singing career.

The truth is that his family has been involved in endless controversies, something that has undoubtedly affected his artistic career and it seems that now he is about to suffer the consequences of all this.