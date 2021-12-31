12/31/2021 at 06:30 CET

Leaning on her new shovel, she is empowered and full of strength. A queen who, for the third time, has dominated the world. Another number one to add to his impressive resume and a 2021 that “in terms of work, has been exceptional. My best year to date, hands down & rdquor ;. Alejandra Salazar has been a benchmark for a long time.

He knows it but assumes it calmly and with great respect for the future. “Being back at the top is very gratifying,” he acknowledges, “but I normalize it a lot. It’s not going to go to my head nor am I going to get lost. We’ve earned it but it’s not going to change anything. It’s not all done yet. The challenge is to keep it& rdquor ;.

MENTAL HEALTH

Today is December 31st and she will be blowing out her birthday candles and eating the grapes almost on par. “I will spend the end of the year in Dubai disconnecting a little from everything. I need it & rdquor;, he assures. The body must rest, yes, but the mind also. Alejandra knows this well, she has been “working with a psychologist for many years. I have had serious injuries, very difficult moments in which, without their help, it would have been very difficult for me to continue. And that I am a very positive and happy person, but it is not enough. Fears have to be worked on & rdquor ;.

For Salazar “He is an essential figure. And not only for the players, but also for the coach. He also suffers the pressure and high voltage of competition and must channel. We are a team & rdquor;. A successful ‘team’ that awaits 2022 “fast-paced and exciting & rdquor ;, says Ale saying goodbye with suitcase in hand. Happy birthday, champion!

