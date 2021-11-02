Alejandro Fernández and his ritual for the healing of Vicente | AP

Alejandro Fernandez He has surprised everyone with a ritual as strong as witchcraft or any other, all to help his parents, Vicente Fernández, regain health after more than two months in hospital.

Don’s son Vicente Fernandez Gomez, better known as The foal He has been away from the family and the Mexican singer in these difficult moments physically, but not in heart and soul, because at all times he is aware of his father and thinking or praying for him.

But Alejandro Fernández has decided not to sit idly by in the distance and make his mission far from his native Jalisco, where his father is, all so that he can regain health. And what is his method about? Nothing more and nothing less than obtaining energy from one of Vicente Fernández’s greatest treasures, his audience.

El Potrillo has started a ritual that apparently has worked, because in the concerts of his Made in Mexico tour he has begun his show nothing more and nothing less than with words to his father and prayer requests for him so that his audience can give him their powerful “medicine”.

As you know, my father and the family are going through a difficult time, but the affection of the public is medicinal, so I want them to send a loud applause to the old man so that he can heal, these have been Alejandro’s words.

The truth is that Vicente Fernández always assured that the applause of the public was life for him and as he always said, he continues to sing as long as the public continues to applaud and he fulfilled it in his presentations.

The Charro of Huentitán Apparently he has received all that love and applause that his audience has sent him, because a few days ago it was announced that Vicente Fernandez he had come out of intensive care, although there would still be a long way to go; however, it is good news.

It has been revealed that the conditions of the idol of Mexico would not be simple after what she has lived and that we may not even see her standing up without help and that recovering movement would be a long and probably painful road.

There are even those who claim that speaking could be very difficult for the interpreter after all the manipulation that he has had to keep him alive through artificial respirators. At the moment the state of health of the actor is not known in detail and for sure, but the good news is more than appreciated.