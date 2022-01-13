

Alejandro Fernandez

One month after the death of the Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez, his son Alejandro Fernández recalled him on his Instagram account with a series of emotional and tender photos, which are conquering social networks.

It was a month ago that Vicente Fernández, known as “El Charro de Huentitán” died after spending four months in the hospital after suffering a fall on his ranch “The Three Foals “.

And now, the youngest of the Fernández, better known as “El Potrillo”, paid tribute to his late father with the publication of a series of photographs that he shared on his Instagram account.

Memories and nostalgia

“For those memories that we have stored in our hearts and make us smile when they come back to us and fill us with nostalgia”, wrote Alejandro Fernández.

In the first photo, the interpreter of “Nube viajera” appears, with his back and in front of a window, his arms are outstretched. The image is black and white.

The second photo “El Potrillo” appears hugged with his famous fatherIt is seen that Vicente Fernández has his eyes closed, the image moved the feelings of the followers of the Mexican regional music singer, who sent him emotional messages of consolation.

Images in honor of Vicente Fernández one month after his death

While in the second image shared by the interpreter of “Like someone who loses a star” is one of the most tender he has shared so far, and it’s where he appears as a child and receives an affectionate kiss from his father.

Vicente Fernández died on December 12 at the age of 81, which mourned the entertainment world in Mexico.

In a third image, Alejandro Fernández is seen as a child, while being carried by his father.

The sequence of photographs shared this day by Alejandro Fernández has more than 126,000 likes.

The solidarity of the followers of the interpreter of “If you knew” did not wait and they sent him a series of messages of consolation.

Receive the support of your followers on Instagram

“Cheer up, foal. Much encouragement. Hugs and kisses #potrillasmiami always with you “some of the messages stand out.

“Beautiful memories, my love. And those you will always take with you. A very strong hug and a lot of encouragement ”, says one of the Internet users.

Alejandro Fernández has almost 4 million followers on Instagram.

The so-called “Charro de Huentitán” will have been married to Cuquita for 58 years.

