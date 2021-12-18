It was on December 12 when ranchera music wore mourning, as one of its greatest exponents, Vicente Fernández, died after four long months in a hospital.

It was last August when the great interpreter had to be hospitalized after a spectacular fall that he suffered at the ranch of his property “Los tres potrillos” in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

However, it was his remains that returned home, as it was his last wish to rest at home, and thousands of people said goodbye to him in the sand located on his property.

The famous interpreter died at the age of 81 after being diagnosed with Guillain Barré syndrome, which kept him in intensive care at a Guadalajara hospital.

The loss of the singer was a real pain for the fans and his family, as his children and his wife, “Doña Cuquita”, were really affected in the tribute that was carried out in person.

The one who took the floor was Alejandro Fernández, and together with his family and the remains of “Don Chente” thanked all those present for accompanying them in one of the most difficult moments for the family.

Also known as “El Potrillo”, he was one of those who was truly affected since the presentations prior to the singer’s death, and his return to the stage showed his pain again.

Alejandro Fernández returns to the stage

“Don Chente” was one of the singers who was always characterized by his professionalism as he assured that the “show has to continue”, and it was something that he instilled in his children.

Therefore, Alejandro had to continue with his busy schedule and continue with the concerts that he already had committed and no matter how hard he tried, he could not and ended up crying in front of the attendees.

The singer returned to the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara, Jalisco where he presented his greatest hits as well as pay tribute to his father with his greatest songs.

Right behind him, a series of videos of the singer began to be projected, both alone and next to him and his grandchildren, without a doubt, one of the most emotional moments.

For this reason, the singer addressed his audience in gratitude as well as asked for a loud applause to remember his father.

“Thank you, good night, how nice to be here in my beautiful and beloved Guadalajara, it has been a year where many have suffered and many have left us, tonight I invite you to make music our medicine, to unite us, to it fills us with joy and a lot of pride ”.

Within the emotional moment, the singer remembered the last time he appeared in the same room and could not take it anymore until he ended up crying in front of his fans.

“I want you to know that the last time my father stepped on a stage was precisely here at the Telmex Auditorium, let’s celebrate his life with applause that reaches to heaven.”

