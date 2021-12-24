It was on December 12 when the light of one of the greatest exponents of ranchera music, Vicente Fernández, went out, who lost the battle after four months in a hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

The interpreter has placed himself alongside stars such as Pedro Infante, Jorge Negrete and Javier Solís, as each of his songs will continue to pass from generation to generation, leaving one of the most important musical legacies in history.

International celebrities, politicians, athletes and actors beyond Mexican borders, mourned the death of the 81-year-old actor, as they showed words of encouragement to the family.

And the fact is that the Fernández dynasty has shown on more than one occasion the hard blow that losing “Don Chente” meant, because even his widow has made the decision to return home, where the interpreter’s remains rest.

It was Doña Cuquita’s grandson, Alex Fernández, son of the “Potrillo”, who shared that his grandmother decided to return home, as she was living in an apartment near the hospital where her husband was hospitalized.

The 27-year-old’s happiness has been clouded by the death of his grandfather, and despite the fact that he is months away from becoming a father, he assures that the first days he could not stop crying.

However, the one who has stayed away from the press is his father, Alejandro Fernández, who has limited himself to sharing different moments on his social networks, where he cannot hide his depression over the loss of “Don Chente”.

Home alone

Just a few days after the death of the interpreter of “Mujeres Divinas”, Alejandro Fernández had to return to give presentations in his native Guadalajara, where he was really broken and in the company of his son.

And is that also known as the “Foal”, has plunged into a deep depression after the death of “Don Chente”, and his Instagram posts prove it, something that has alarmed his followers.

Through the famous social network, Alejandro shared a series of images of what appears to be the “Los Tres Potrillos” ranch, the home of him and his family in Guadalajara, and where the remains of his father rest.

Throughout the photographs, the singer and actor can be seen dressed completely in black and in the stables, one of the greatest passions his father had, while his gaze reflects deep sorrow.

As expected, the images have exceeded 200 thousand reactions on Instagram and thousands of likes from his fans that encourage him to get out of this deep sadness, as well as show their support at all times.

Several celebrities have shown their support for the family and several comments of encouragement to the singer of “Nube Viajera”, as he assures that he must continue with the great legacy that “Charro de Huentitán” left on his shoulders.

“The road, although long and sometimes turbulent, always brought us back home. Our house… You need it. Let the mariachi not stop playing. ”Was a fragment of the heartbreaking message that accompanied the images.

