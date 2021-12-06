Alejandro Fernández What career did El Potrillo study? | Instagram

Alejandro Fernández, is the son of one of the greatest figures of ranchera music, Vicente Fernández, so his inclination to music would not be a surprise, however, “The foal“I’d finish a degree before going to college.

The mexican singer of regional music, Alejandro Fernández, son of Vicente Fernández and María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, studied a university degree shortly before dedicating himself entirely to music.

Apparently, “The foal“he would heed a recommendation from his father, Vicente Fernandez who would have asked you to study a university degree before focusing on music, what was it?

Many may not know that Alejandro Fernandez He is a graduate of the same Architecture career that he studied at the Universidad del Valle de Atemajac, in Jalisco and which apparently did not conclude by continuing his career on stage, as revealed to the media “Con Permiso” with Juan José Origel.

So if the “father of Alex and Camila Fernández” were not the famous music star that he is today, the “interpreter of regional Mexican music” and Latin pop, he possibly would have built wonderful modern buildings in his native Jalisco.

Possibly, initially, Alejandro Fernández Abarca, would have ruled out that music was the way to follow in his life, the interpreter of “Like someone who loses a star“He would have made his debut at the young age of 5.

Being a little boy, the “son of Vicente Fernández“He took the stage to sing with his father in a tribute to” Charro de Huentitán “in San Antonio, Texas, however, nerves betrayed him and tears took hold of him in front of the audience.

The 81-year-old artist quickly went to rescue his son, however, this reaction would make Alejandro forget the early concern to follow in the footsteps of his famous father,

Subsequently, the two figures of music, Vicente Fernández, reappeared in a Verónica Castro program in which he alternated with his youngest son, by then already an 18-year-old young man who started in this career venturing at first in the mariachi genre.

Currently, Alejandro Fernández, father of four children, has been distinguished with several awards, including: two Latin Grammys and two Billboard.

In addition to sharing the stage with great personalities from the world of music, both national and international, Placido Domingo, Christina Aguilera Marc Anthony, Rod Stewart, Gloria Estefan, Franco de Vita, Diego “El Cigala”, Marco Antonio Solis, among many others .