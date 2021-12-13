1/3

Alejandro Fernández, son of “The Charro of Huentitán“He moved everyone by dedicating an emotional farewell to his father, along with his mother,” María del Refugio “, gave the last goodbye to Vicente Fernandez With a song.

The singer Mexican, Alejandro Fernández, accompanied the mariachi when they began to play the song “Amor de los dos”, just when the mother of “The foal“He approached the coffin, this being one of the most moving images for everyone present.

Vicente Fernandez who left last Sunday, December 12 at 06:15 am, was placed in an at @ úd in the VGF arena, inside the ranch, “The Three Foals“In Jalisco, this, by following what was the last will of the”ranchera music idol“.

Alejandro Fernández sings to Vicente Fernández’s coffin. Photo: Instagram Capture

In a moment, Alejandro Fernandez He took the microphone as he approached his mother to interpret the song: “Amor de los dos”, which was dedicated by Vicente Fernández himself.

My life is your life

Love of two

You make me suffer! R

You will pay it

You have no forgiveness

Visibly affected, Alejandro Fernández Abarca, turned to see his mother while trying to hold back tears in the middle of his performance, later he gave her a kiss on the forehead which led to several applause from the audience present.

In addition to this, the father of Alex and Camila Fernández would have made one of his most recent presentations at the National Auditorium, at one point, tears seized the 50-year-old famous, who could not contain the feeling and admitted in the venue that his family was going through a critical moment.

It was last Monday when Vicente Fernández’s body was honored inside his ranch, at which time he was accompanied by his family and a large audience that despite the enormous sadness did not hesitate to accompany the remains of the ranchera singer.

Until today, what is known is that Vicente Fernández’s body will not leave the Los Tres Potrillos ranch and more tributes are planned in Jalisco and Mexico City, according to what is circulating.