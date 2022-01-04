

Alejandro Fernández spent the first day of the year 2022 with his mother, María del Refugio Abarca

In New Years, Alejandro Fernández published an emotional video in which he appears with his mother María del Refugio Abarca, better known as Doña Cuquita, in which they dedicate a serenade to the late Vicente Fernández.

In the audiovisual shared by “El Potrillo” he is seen in the company of Doña Cuquita, who listens to him sing while he has a drink in hand. “Happy New Year ! We miss you old man, my dear old man … thinking of you #familiaunida “, wrote Alejandro Fernández in the message that accompanies the video in which he sings:” … that the sorrow that your betrayal left inside the soul is very great. ”

In the video these are some of the meaningful comments that have been left to “El Potrillo”.

Since the death of Vicente Fernández on December 12, 2021, Alejandro Fernández has been constantly dedicating messages to his father.

He did so in the first concert he gave after the physical departure of the “Charro de Huentitán”.

“Thank you, very good evening, how nice to be here in Guadalajara, nice and dear! The wait has been long, many of us have suffered, some have left us. Tonight I invite you to let music be our medicine, to unite us, to fill us with joy and a lot of pride. I want you to know that the last time my father stepped on a stage was right here. Let’s celebrate his life tonight with applause that reaches to heaven ”, Alejandro Fernández said at the start of the show at the TELMEX Auditorium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Also, during the evening Alejandro Fernández invited his son Alejandro Fernández Jr. to come up on stage to sing. Vicente Fernández’s grandson performed “Time does not forgive”, while his father cried sitting on a bench on the large stage of the auditorium in Guadalajara.

