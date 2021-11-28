

The baptism of an infant into the world means a truly special and unique moment where this ritual brings with it a symbolic figure of spiritual identification with the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This rite of adoption came to be presented this weekend to the family of Vicente Fernandez, who celebrated by means of a ceremony the baptism of Cayetana, the daughter of Camila Fernandez and granddaughter of the renowned Mexican singer Alejandro Fernandez.

Subsequently, This religious celebration was held in the Zapopan municipality, in the city of Guadalajara. To the baptism event of Cayetana various relatives and close family friends attended, among which we can mention Karla Laveaga, the 30-year-old model and influencer who is currently the partner of Alejandro Fernández, also known in the art scene as ‘El Potrillo’.

Likewise, the religious celebration featured the triumphal entry of Cayetana riding a pony while she was accompanied by her grandfather, who was extremely happy during the tour with his granddaughter as she was admired by all those present.

It should be noted that there is very little left for the December dates and No further details have been released regarding the health status of ‘El Charro de Huantitán’.

A few weeks ago it was revealed that Vicente Fernandez They had already given him a discharge date to leave the hospital as soon as possible and thus be able to meet his entire family at their ranch ‘Los Tres Potrillos’; However, Vicente Fernández Jr. denied that rumor because there is still no approximate date of return and the decision will arise through the doctors who are taking care of the interpreter of ‘Acá entre nos’.

Vicente Fernandez He was hospitalized in an emergency in a hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco, last August. ‘Chante’ is still hospitalized and showing improvement in his recovery after having suffered a spectacular fall at his ranch.

On the other hand, Vicente Fernández Jr. left everyone speechless by reporting that his father suffers from Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare autoimmune disease, in which the immune system attacks a part of the nervous system, causing loss of feeling in the legs and arms or muscle weakness.

