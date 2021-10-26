10/27/2021 at 12:36 AM CEST

Alejandro Valverde confirmed this Tuesday that he will end his professional career as a cyclist after the conclusion of this campaign. “2022 is going to be my last year. I say it with total security, 100%. It makes no sense to extend more after 21 years in business,” said the runner of the Movistar Team.

In an interview with ‘RNE’, the Murcian stressed that despite the good level shown last season, he prefers to finish his professional stage by offering a good competitive level. “I prefer to retire being at a good level and already, with 42 years, what more do we want?”, He asked with rhetorical sincerity Valverde.

The winner of LaVuelta 2009 outlined some clues about his immediate future after getting off the bike: “When I retire, for now, I have two more years of contract to remain in the structure of the Movistar team.” “I will try to help as much as I can, especially to train young people, an occupation that I really like “added Valverde.

In reference to the calendar that will follow during this last season, the runner of Movistar He has already decided that he will not be presented to ‘La Grande Boucle’. “I already have something in mind for next year. The Tour de France I’m sure I will not do it but, if everything goes well, I do hope to be in the Tour of Spain. And about the rest … I will have to evaluate whether to do the Giro d’Italia, the classics and also the national calendar, “he confessed.