Although the Covid-19 pandemic It is the greatest health threat for almost two years worldwide, it is not the only one, and now the British authorities have turned on the alerts due to the unprecedented increase in bird flu cases in wild and domestic birds.

For this reason, different public agencies have ordered new restrictions for farmers throughout the country, according to the agency AP.

The government has confirmed 40 outbreaks of avian flu among poultry and other captive birds this year, which has resulted in the slaughter of about 500,000 birdsChristine Middlemiss, chief veterinary officer, said Thursday.

To size the figure, throughout the 2020-2021 bird flu season there were 24 outbreaks.

“I am very concerned about what is happening. That is really a high number for this stage of the year compared to what we have seen before and it is due to the high number of infections among migratory birds, “the official told the BBC.

“It’s really worrying because those birds will stay here through winter until early spring and the risk of infection persists ”, he added.

Costly but low-risk disease for humans

British authorities closely monitor bird flu cases around the world because they are spread to migratory birds and that can be devastating for poultry farmers. Experts estimate that during the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons the disease cost British producers around 125 million pounds (165 million dollars).

Although the risk to humans is low, bird flu can infect people occasionally.

To stop the spread, poultry producers have to slaughter all birds at sites where infections are confirmed. In addition, they have to keep all birds enclosed or under nets to prevent them from being in contact with wild birds, and to implement strict hygiene measures.

The situation in Britain is part of a broader trend in Europe, where authorities are seeing more frequent outbreaks of bird flu, and although experts do not know the reasons for the trend, one theory is that climate change has altered migration patterns of wild birds, said the expert.

