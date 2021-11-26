11/25/2021

Act. On 11/26/2021 at 02:06 CET

Pedro Fumero

Agents of the National Police assigned to the TEDAX, they went on the night of this Thursday, November 25, to the vicinity of the Captaincy General of the Canary Islands, in the center of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, in order to find out what was contained in the package left by a person outside the historic edifice. After two hours of work, National agents finally confirmed that there was no explosive. It is believed that it could be an act of protest.

According to the data that have transpired and that have been confirmed by various sources, A hooded individual approached the top of the main gate of the military compound and left a backpack on the ground. And then he ran away.

Given these circumstances, the soldiers who were in the place notified local police in the capital of Tenerife. And these agents, in turn, activated the 1-1-2 operative room and officials of the National Police.

Members of the Local Police also cordoned off the exteriors of the Capitanía Palace, an emblematic building of the Canary Islands Command.

The agents transferred to the place carried out their work in one of the corners of Weyler Square, in front of the tram stop.