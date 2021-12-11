Cryptocurrencies are one of the most commercialized assets in recent years. A lot of people have decided to invest money in cryptocurrencies and this makes it quite a lucrative market for some cybercriminals.

Although cryptocurrencies are not used only for criminal activities, we cannot deny that the cases have increased considerably. In addition, criminals find new alternatives to deceive investors and take all their money from them.

This time a “new” scam has emerged on Twitter. The system used has helped cybercriminals to steal crypto wallets by making some publications on the social network and making victims fall.

Considering that the crypto market is quite volatile, this makes cybercriminals find a good opportunity to do the thefts. That is why it is recommended that investors be very careful when it comes to being on social networks to prevent their money from being stolen.

The scam that Twitter allows

This is not the first time that Twitter has been called into question on security issues. Some time ago there was a massive hack of the Twitter accounts of several very important people and tweets were published inviting them to invest in cryptocurrencies. This situation resulted in the loss of a large amount of money and apparently Twitter was working on raising security standards, but apparently this has not happened.

It is important to take into account that Twitter is one of the social networks with the largest number of users in the world and its popularity is undeniable. That is why cybercriminals have found an ideal place to scam. They do fairly fast searches with keywords focused on cryptocurrencies by putting in the search engine “Crypto” “Cryptocurrencies” “Ethereum”, etc. This way they can identify the tweets that talk about that topic.

The system they use is quite simple. After finding the tweets that talk about cryptocurrencies, cybercriminals post comments with links to hack cryptocurrency wallets. According to the data provided recently, it is something quite massive since cybercriminals do not do it manually, but with a bot that identifies the tweets and publishes support forms in many tweets at the same time. These forms are false and are used to obtain the data of the wallets.

Recommendation: Do not open any strange forms

Regardless of how much cryptocurrency they have in your possession, you should not click on any strange comments that you find in a tweet. It is likely that this will direct you to an address to steal your data and obtain the cryptocurrencies that you have purchased.

Identifying them can be quite straightforward. The forms they direct you to are from Google or any other support. You will be asked to enter your email and a recovery phrase for your wallet. This phrase can be between 12 and 24 words long and with this the account holder will be able to access the wallet if they forget their data. With this information, hackers have enough to enter your wallet, empty it and disappear with all your cryptocurrencies.

On the topic of crypto thefts, Twitter is apparently working on the problem. Although no automatic system has yet been designed to detect comments with forms, users are advised not to click on any unknown links and if they do, they do not share sensitive information.

Stolen cryptocurrencies will never be recovered

One of the reasons why cryptocurrencies have become so attractive to cybercriminals is that they can steal them and disappear with them without leaving a trace. A cryptocurrency can be transferred from one wallet to another in record time, travel the world and lose track of it until it is identified.

Furthermore, investigations into crypto theft are often unanswered. For quite some time the number of criminal activities related to these assets have increased. Many people in the United States and Canada have been scammed and lost everything with no chance of getting the money back.

That is why the recommendations of the applications and the authorities are clear. It is best not to click on links that seem unknown and do not give anyone sensitive information. In case a person wants to invest in cryptocurrencies, the right thing to do is to use wallets or trading platforms that are quite recognized. While scam risks are present, some platforms have passed regulatory approval and have high security standards that decrease the chances of scam.

And so far there is no clear response on this issue from Twitter, it is expected that the security issue will be reinforced to reduce scams.