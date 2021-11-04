VCTOR MARTNEZ

Updated Thursday, 4 November 2021 – 12:10

The Bank of Spain warns that the figure has doubled in the last semester and warns that the risk will be even greater when the deficiency in the payment of credits ends.

The Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernndez de Cos.

The digestion of the coronavirus crisis begins to surface new risks in the economic recovery and in the State accounts. The Bank of Spain has identified a notable increase in the risk of non-payment associated with the ICO loans that were granted to large companies and SMEs to withstand the first impact of the pandemic on their income statement.

The volume of this credit already under “special surveillance” has doubled in recent months and now reaches 16%, while “doubtful” loans have grown to 2%. The difference between the two categories is that, in the first case, the debtor maintains for the moment the payment of the installments but already shows signs of weakness to be able to face the future repayment of the loan. In the second case, those risks are already beginning to materialize.

The major concern of the banking supervisor is that these figures may go to more, since a large part of the credits are still covered by the grace periods granted to companies to start executing their repayment. “The high presence of signs of credit deterioration in clients with an ICO guarantee suggests that the risk of operations guaranteed by the ICO could materialize to a greater extent, once the grace period expires”, warns the Bank of Spain in its latest report of financial stability.

The non-payment of these credits will have a double impact. On the one hand, it will translate into an immediate increase in the deficit and public debt of the State, which acts as guarantor of the financing and covers around 75% of the loan. The rest of the impact will be assumed by the bank that granted the credit.

The final size of the hole that the guarantee program will leave on the public purse and the financial sector will depend to a large extent on whether the risks that currently hang over the economy end up materializing. Mainly, the Bank of Spain identifies three: a reactivation of the pandemic linked to the appearance of new outbreaks, which would lead to the application of new activity restrictions; that inflation ceases to be a transitory phenomenon and ends up being transferred to the economy as a whole and to wages, which would lead to a tightening of monetary policies by central banks; and a greater-than-expected impact linked to congestion in global supply chains.

Financial risks are not limited exclusively to publicly guaranteed loans. The supervisor’s analysis concludes that for the moment the overall volume of non-performing loans is contained, although in part it is due to the increase in the volume of financing that the pandemic brought to avoid bankruptcy due to lack of liquidity of millions of companies. Although this indicator, key to measuring the situation of the financial system, does not give alarm signals, the supervisor does warn that there are sectors that are beginning to show solvency problems.

This led to a 53% increase in loans under special surveillance in the last 12 months. “This behavior began to register from the third quarter of last year, accelerating notably in the fourth quarter of the same and, for the moment, the inter-annual variation of these credits continues to increase,” the report points out. Something similar happens with refinanced loans, which grow at a rate of 8.8%.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more